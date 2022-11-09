BreakingNews
College Football Playoff: Ohio State No. 2 in second rankings release

Sports
By
41 minutes ago

Ohio State football ranked No. 2 in the second release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Tuesday night the Buckeyes remained in the same spot for a second consecutive week after beating Northwestern 21-7.

Georgia is No. 1 this week after soundly beating Tennessee, last week’s top team.

Michigan is third this week after being ranked fifth in the opening rankings, and the TCU also entered the top four this week after being seventh the first time around.

Tennessee is fifth this week followed by Oregon and LSU at six and seven, respectively.

USC is No. 8 while Alabama and Clemson, upset losers last week, checked in ninth and 10th this week.

The Crimson Tide or Tigers have been in every top six in the history of the CFP rankings according to Ralph D. Russo of The Associated Press.

Ohio State has a pair of wins over ranked foes -- No. 14 Penn State and No. 20 Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish were not ranked the first week but got the committee’s attention by thrashing Clemson.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

