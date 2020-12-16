College Football Playoff: Ohio State still No. 4 with 1 week left

Cincinnati remains in the top 10, but the unbeaten Bearcats slipped a spot to No. 9 after having another game canceled Saturday.

They are scheduled to play Tulsa in the AAC Championship game Saturday night, their first game in almost a month as a result of games being wiped out by positive COVID-19 cases.

The final rankings will be released Sunday.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl are scheduled to host the national semifinals on Jan. 1 with the championship game to be played Jan. 11 in Miami.