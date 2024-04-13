Collier’s 9th-inning HR leads Dragons past Kernels

Cam Collier blasted a ninth inning three-run home run to erase 3-2 deficit and lift the Dayton Dragons to a 5-3 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday night.
Ethan O’Donnell opened the Dayton ninth a single to right field and Sal Stewart followed with a hit to right that moved O’Donnell to second. Collier then drilled a three-run shot to center field with an estimated distance of 420 feet and an exit velocity of 108 mph off the bat. It was Collier’s second home run of the year and lifted his RBI total to a league-leading 10.
Luis Mey, a hard-throwing reliever, pitched the bottom of the ninth. Mey issued a lead-off walk but retired the next three hitters, topping out at 101 mph with his fastball to earn his second save.
Rhett Lowder, the Cincinnati Reds first round draft pick in 2023, made his second professional start and pitched effectively, going five innings and giving up one run on four hits with one walks and five strikeouts. Lowder used a three-pitch mix with a fastball that reached 97 mph and two hard secondary pitches, a slider and change-up, both in the high 80′s.
The Dragons finished with eight hits. Hector Rodriguez was 3 for 5 and raised his batting average to .440. He had a run-scoring double in the top of the seventh that briefly tied the game.
Dragons reliever Brock Bell was credited with the win, going 2 1/3 innings and allowing one run on two hits with no walks and a strikeout.
SUNDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Cedar Rapids, 2:10 p.m., 980
About the Author