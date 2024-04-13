Collier’s 9th-inning HR leads Dragons past Kernels

Luis Mey, a hard-throwing reliever, pitched the bottom of the ninth. Mey issued a lead-off walk but retired the next three hitters, topping out at 101 mph with his fastball to earn his second save.

Rhett Lowder, the Cincinnati Reds first round draft pick in 2023, made his second professional start and pitched effectively, going five innings and giving up one run on four hits with one walks and five strikeouts. Lowder used a three-pitch mix with a fastball that reached 97 mph and two hard secondary pitches, a slider and change-up, both in the high 80′s.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Hector Rodriguez was 3 for 5 and raised his batting average to .440. He had a run-scoring double in the top of the seventh that briefly tied the game.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell was credited with the win, going 2 1/3 innings and allowing one run on two hits with no walks and a strikeout.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Cedar Rapids, 2:10 p.m., 980