Contract extension gives Bengals’ McPherson ‘a certain level of confidence’ heading into season

McPherson, a 2021 fifth-round draft pick, was heading into the final season of his rookie contract.

Evan McPherson speaks to the media following his contract extension. https://t.co/KKpaTbeAHV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 19, 2024

“I was excited,” McPherson said Monday in a press conference at Paycor Stadium. “I think a lot of people would be excited to find out. You have some stability and just some comfort in knowing where you’re gonna be for the foreseeable future. It just gives myself and some guys a certain level of confidence rolling into the season knowing that this is where I’m gonna be. So, we’re just gonna have fun and win games.”

McPherson said he and his wife, and now their infant daughter, have created “such a good community” through church and friends they’ve made in the Cincinnati area, so they are excited to be staying long term.

Asked what was appealing about a three-year deal, especially considering other kickers have signed four- and five-year extensions, McPherson said it allows him to get to his next contract sooner.

“It’s just as kickers, as football players, our time is limited, and so I think you have the opportunity to hit your next contract at an earlier age,” McPherson said. “So just trying to get as many in as possible.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said McPherson has had a “tremendous impact” on the team since his first game in the league. He kicked a walk-off field goal against Minnesota in his NFL debut and finished his rookie season with five game-winning field goals, including one to clinch the AFC North title, one to advance to the AFC Championship and one to get to the Super Bowl.

McPherson is 78-for-93 on field goal attempts for his career, and he was perfect from less than 50 yards last year.

“We’ve got a lot of trust in him, a lot of my gut as games come to a close, I’ve got tremendous faith in Evan, as you can see from the moments where we’ve relied on him to close out games for us or opportunities within games from long range,” Taylor said. “He’s got the leg, he’s got the confidence, he’s got the ability. He’s only going to continue to get better and better. I truly believe his best days are ahead even though we’ve already had some best days also.”

The 25-year-old kicker said he feels like he is getting better with age and experience, learning not to overthink things or take anything too seriously. He’s continuing to work on consistent ball strikes and trying to get all of his kicks closer to the center of the uprights.

McPherson still thinks he can improve from 50 yards and beyond. He hit a 68-yarder last month in Gatlinburg at a pre-training camp live operation competition led by kicking consultant and professional trainer Jamie Kohl.

“Cowboys (kicker) Brandon Aubrey this past week hit a 66 like it’s nothing,” McPherson said. “I firmly believe now if we attempt a field goal on our side of the field we are expected to make it. That’s not how it has always been. Usually with the 50-plus yarders you kind of go out there free will and if you make it, you make it and if you don’t, nobody expected you to make it, er, not expected you to make it but kind of brush it off. Now it is seeming if it is anything inside 65 yards, you’re almost expected to make it. Rightfully so. Everybody is getting a lot better and I think the range is going to keep going.”

McPherson thinks he could hit a 68-yarder in a game if given the chance, in perfect conditions. That would be an NFL record, but McPherson said kickers are better remembered for their clutch kicks than ones from distance.

His dream would be to make a game-winning field goal in a Super Bowl.

“I think every kicker probably dreams of that moment, and I’ve seen Adam Viniatieri’s numerous times,” McPherson said. “I think it’s the only Super Bowl to have like a walk-off field goal, like time expire on the field goal. I think he had another one where there was like six seconds left and then obviously Harrison Butker had his last year. So yeah, I think it’s every kicker’s dream to have a game winner, definitely in the Super Bowl.”