Cook, Green among Flyers honored by A-10

Dayton Flyers guard Makira Cook was named the most improved player in the Atlantic 10 Conference on Tuesday, and coach Shauna Green won the coach of the year award for the third time.
Cook, a sophomore guard from Mount Notre Dame High School in Cincinnati, led Dayton in scoring (14.7 points per game) in the regular season. She started 23 of 26 games while averaging 30.9 minutes per game. Last season, she averaged 6.2 points in 17.6 minutes per game.
Green won the coach of the year honor for the first time since 2020. She also won in 2018. She guided the Flyers to their fifth A-10 regular-season title in six years. They clinched the championship with a 60-46 victory on Saturday against Rhode Island at UD Arena.
Dayton (23-4) earned the top seed in the A-10 tournament and will play No. 8 Richmond or No. 9 Davidson in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Friday at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. Richmond and Davidson play at 11 a.m. Thursday. The tournament begins Wednesday with two games involving the bottom four seeds. All games on Wednesday,Thursday will Friday air on ESPN+. Saturday’s semifinals (11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.) will be televised by CBS Sports Network. The championship game will air at 2 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
In the annual year-end A-10 awards, Dayton had one all-conference first-team selection: sixth-year senior guard Jenna Giacone, who made the first team for the second straight season. Last year, she won the most improved player award.
Cook made the A-10 second team, and sixth-year senior guard/forward Erin Whalen made the third team after making the second team last season.
Sixth-year senior guard Araion Bradshaw and senior forward Kyla Whitehead made the all-defensive team. Bradshaw was named the defensive player of the year last season.
Bradshaw and Whalen were named to the all-academic team.
Here’s a full list of the honorees:
Player of the Year: Sam Breen, Massachusetts.
Defensive Player of the Year: Brooke Flowers, Saint Louis
Rookie of the Year: Talya Brugler, Saint Joseph’s,
Most Improved Player: Makira Cook, Dayton.
Sixth Woman of the Year: Emma Squires, Richmond.
Coach of the Year: Shauna Green, Dayton.
First Team: Jenna Giacone, Dayton; Anna DeWolfe, Fordham; Kayla Spruill, La Salle; Sam Breen, Massachusetts; Emmanuelle Tahane, Rhode Island; and Taya Robinson, VCU.
Second Team: Makira Cook, Dayton; Destiney Philoxy, Massachusetts; Sydney Taylor, Massachusetts; Addie Budnik, Richmond; Asianae Johnson, St. Bonaventure; and Ciaja Harbison, Saint Louis
Third Team: Erin Whalen, Dayton; Asiah Dingle, Fordham; Dez Elmore, Rhode Island; Marie-Paule Foppossi, Rhode Island; Brooke Flowers, Saint Louis; and Sarah Te-Biasu, VCU.
All-Defensive Team: Araion Bradshaw, Dayton; Kyla Whitehead, Dayton; Destiney Philoxy, Massachusetts; Brooke Flowers, Saint Louis; and Taya Robinson, VCU.
All-Rookie Team: Issy Morgan, Davidson; Talya Brugler, Saint Joseph’s; Laila Fair, Saint Joseph’s; Julia Nyström, Saint Joseph’s; and Mackenzie Smith, Saint Joseph’s.
All-Academic Team: Araion Bradshaw, Dayton; Erin Whalen, Dayton; Kaitlyn Downey, Fordham; Sam Breen, Massachusetts; and Taya Robinson, VCU.
