Cook, Green among Flyers honored by A-10

Cook, a sophomore guard from Mount Notre Dame High School in Cincinnati, led Dayton in scoring (14.7 points per game) in the regular season. She started 23 of 26 games while averaging 30.9 minutes per game. Last season, she averaged 6.2 points in 17.6 minutes per game.

Green won the coach of the year honor for the first time since 2020. She also won in 2018. She guided the Flyers to their fifth A-10 regular-season title in six years. They clinched the championship with a 60-46 victory on Saturday against Rhode Island at UD Arena.