Cotie McMahon to finish college career in SEC after starring at Ohio State

“We are excited to welcome Cotie to Oxford,” Mississippi coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said in a news release. “In my conversations with Cotie, it was clear she believes in committing to the standards of the Ole Miss way and that our vision and goals for success are aligned.”

After three-plus years at Ohio State, McMahon announced her commitment on Instagram with the caption, “SEC is where I belong.”

After graduating early from CHS and joining the Ohio State program for spring semester in 2022, McMahon was an immediate starter for the Buckeyes in the 2022-23 season when she averaged 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for a team that made the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993.

She followed that Big Ten Freshman of the Year campaign by making the All-Big Ten first team twice and finished her Ohio State career with 1,484 points, 535 rebounds, 216 assists and 129 steals in 97 games, all starts.

The Buckeyes won the regular season Big Ten title in her sophomore season, but they were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round each of the past two years.

“I am elated that she gets a fresh start with the opportunity for a strong finish here in the Sip,” McPhee-McCuin said.