COVID-19 situation at UMass means another postponement for Dayton

The only A-10 opponent that could be available Tuesday is last-place Saint Joseph’s, which is scheduled to play at Dayton on Saturday. The Hawks (1-14, 0-9) postponed their last two games because of COVID-19 problems and haven’t played since Jan. 30.

There are a number of other teams in the A-10 battling COVID-19 issues. Here’s the latest:

• Davidson (10-5, 6-2) paused all team activities Jan. 27 and has postponed its last two games. It’s next scheduled game is Wednesday at VCU (13-4, 6-2).

• VCU and Duquesne postponed their game Sunday because of a positive COVID-19 test at Duquesne, though no other postponements by Duquesne were announced.

• Since playing Dayton on Jan. 17, George Washington (3-9, 2-3) has postponed six games and isn’t scheduled to play again until Feb. 13.

• Richmond (10-4, 4-2) hasn’t played since Jan. 16 and has postponed five games. It’s scheduled to return Feb. 17 at home against VCU.