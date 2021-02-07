X

COVID-19 situation at UMass means another postponement for Dayton

By David Jablonski
Pandemic causing problems throughout A-10

The Dayton Flyers won’t play Massachusetts this week after UMass paused all athletic activities for a minimum of 14 days, a period starting Sunday, because of a COVID-19 surge on campus.

Dayton (11-5, 7-4) was scheduled to play the Minutemen (7-4, 6-2) in Amherst, Mass., at 7 p.m. Tuesday. UMass won 75-63 at Rhode Island on Saturday. A 14-day pause means UMass will have to postpone games against four of the top seven teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference: Dayton; Virginia Commonwealth; Saint Bonaventure; and Duquesne.

“It will only be lifted when public health conditions improve substantially,” UMass announced.

The UMass game against VCU was a replacement for another postponed game: VCU against Richmond. And it’s the second UMass-VCU game postponed because the original matchup was scheduled for Jan. 27.

The Atlantic 10 Conference found Dayton a new game last week when Richmond paused basketball activities, sending George Mason to UD Arena to take Richmond’s place. The Flyers beat George Mason 74-64, the same score they won by Jan. 2.

The only A-10 opponent that could be available Tuesday is last-place Saint Joseph’s, which is scheduled to play at Dayton on Saturday. The Hawks (1-14, 0-9) postponed their last two games because of COVID-19 problems and haven’t played since Jan. 30.

There are a number of other teams in the A-10 battling COVID-19 issues. Here’s the latest:

• Davidson (10-5, 6-2) paused all team activities Jan. 27 and has postponed its last two games. It’s next scheduled game is Wednesday at VCU (13-4, 6-2).

• VCU and Duquesne postponed their game Sunday because of a positive COVID-19 test at Duquesne, though no other postponements by Duquesne were announced.

• Since playing Dayton on Jan. 17, George Washington (3-9, 2-3) has postponed six games and isn’t scheduled to play again until Feb. 13.

• Richmond (10-4, 4-2) hasn’t played since Jan. 16 and has postponed five games. It’s scheduled to return Feb. 17 at home against VCU.

