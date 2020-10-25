Cross Country: Seniors duel for district title

“I like the Troy course,” Ford said. “I feel like it’s easier to visualize than this one. I really like Troy’s finish because I can get a fast finish there.”

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines on the cross country course, each boys and girls division was split into two races – Race A and Race B – to reduce the number of runners competing at the same time.

Fairmont junior Ben Blaumeiser won Race A in 16:24.2.

Among other highlights:

* Lebanon grabbed a pair of team titles and an individual district championship with senior Faith Duncan’s victory in Race A. She crossed the line in 18:03.3 to outdistance Beavercreek senior Juliann Williams' 18:26.1

The girls won the team title with a 32-42 victory over Centerville, while the boys – led by senior Carter Davidson’s runner-up finish – beat Tippecanoe 40-55.

“I’ll take that,” Duncan said of her slowest time at the district meet but one that resulted in her first district title. "I know there’s more in the tank to unlock before state. We’re not trying to peak yet so I’m happy with it.

“I had a plan I knew I could execute. … I wasn’t going to worry about what anyone else tried to do. I was going to stick with my plan and glorify God.”

* Beavercreek’s boys won the D-I Race B title with 41 points for an 42-point victory over Centerville.

* Springboro sophomore Cara Mooney led the Panthers to the Race B district title, winning the individual championship in 18:40.2. Springboro scored 39 points to runner-up Talawanda’s 55.

* Carroll’s boys won the D-II Race A title with a 30-46 victory over West Liberty-Salem. Senior Kevin Agnew paced the Patriots with second place behind WL-S junior Dylan Lauck.

* Waynesville’s boys had the top three finishers with champion Kaden Harvey, Colin Amato and Trevor Camp – all seniors – to also claim the Race A team title with a 24-56 win over Oakwood in Race B.

Waynesville’s girls won Race A with four of the top six finishers to score a 27-59 victory over Tippecanoe.

Freshman Samantha Erbach finished second to edge Hope Erbach, her sister, who finished third.

“At practice we usually train together,” Samantha Erbach said. “She’s usually ahead of me on track workouts. But in meets I try to stay near her because I know she’s a good runner and if I stay with her I’ll get a great time.”

* Oakwood’s girls scored a 1-2-3 finish with winning junior Grace Hartman, sophomore Bella Butler and senior Hannah Moulton in Race B. The Jills also won the team title with a 25-49 win over Eaton.

* Anna’s boys edged Shelby County Athletic League friendly rival Botkins to win the Race B title. Anna scored 43 points to Botkins' 45. Junior Hayden Schmidt won the individual title with a 16:12.3. Anna beat Botkins by three points to win the SCAL title last week.

* Fort Loramie won the D-III girls Race B championship with a 26-67 victory over Botkins. Botkins freshman Brittany Arnold won the race in 19:07.4.