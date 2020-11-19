Dayton’s Crutcher named to watch list for national award

Dayton Flyers guard Jalen Crutcher was named to the watch list for an award his former teammate and best friend, Obi Toppin, won last season.
Crutcher was one of 50 players nominated for the Naismith Award, which released its preseason watch list Thursday. It’s presented by the Atlanta Tip-Off Club.
Crutcher and Toppin shared the team MVP award last season, while Toppin swept the top national player of the year awards.
Crutcher averaged 15.1 points and 4.9 assists. Entering his senior year, he ranks 36th in UD history in scoring (1,170 points) and ninth in assists (470).
Last season, Toppin became the first player from an Ohio college to win the Naismith since Ohio State’s Evan Turner in 2010. Cincinnati’s Kenyon Martin, who was honored in 2000, is the only other Ohio player to win the award.
Jameer Nelson, of Saint Joseph’s, won the Naismith in 2004. He’s the only other player from the Atlantic 10 Conference to win it.