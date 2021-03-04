Crutcher on rematch with VCU: ‘Third time’s the charm’

“Both teams will be familiar with each other,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “VCU, from a defensive standpoint, creates a lot of issues with their press and with the way they guard you and disrupt you. We’ve got to do a good job of taking care of the basketball.”

Dayton has never beaten VCU in the A-10 tournament. VCU beat Dayton 71-65 in the 2015 A-10 championship game and 77-72 in the second round in 2018.

Injury news: Rhode Island played without its second-leading scorer, Jeremy Sheppard (11.1 points per game). He suffered an ankle injury Saturday in an 86-75 loss at Duquesne. Sheppard scored 33 points in the two regular-season games against Dayton.

Other games: No. 9 seed Duquesne (9-8) beat No. 8 Richmond 67-62 in the first second game Thursday at the Siegel Center. It was the first A-10 tournament victory for the Dukes since 2015.

The Spiders (13-8) finished a disappointing season with three straight losses, failing to win a game in the tournament for the first time since 2015.

• No. 5 Massachusetts (8-6) routed No. 13 Saint Joseph’s 100-66 at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center. The Minutemen made 15 3-pointers, the second most in A-10 tournament history. They became the fifth team to score 100 or more points in an A-10 tournament game and the first since 1999.

Quarterfinal preview: Duquesne will play No. 1 seed St. Bonaventure (13-4) at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals. The Bonnies beat the Dukes twice in January: 62-48 and 65-61. The Dukes haven’t reached the semifinals since they lost in the championship game to Temple in 2009.

• UMass will play No. 4 Saint Louis (13-5) at the Robins Center at 1 p.m. UMass lost 78-57 at Saint Louis in the regular-season finale Monday.

Saint Louis won the last A-10 tournament in 2019. UMass hasn’t reached the semifinals since 2013.