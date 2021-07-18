Davis pitches Dragons past Loons

Great Lakes scored their only run in the fourth, but Davis recovered by retiring the side in order in the fifth and striking out three batters in the sixth, stranding a runner at first. Dayton added two more runs in the fifth.

Hurtubise doubled off the right field fence and Francisco Urbaez walked. McGarry singled to load the bases and Ruiz delivered a run-scoring single to make it 3-1. Eric Yang was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run and give the Dragons a 4-1 lead to close out the scoring.

Dayton finished with eight hits. Ruiz was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Urbaez had one hit to extend his hitting streak to 12 straight games, one short of the team’s season high for the year by Brian Rey in May.

In the suspended game, Great Lakes hit four home runs, including two by Brandon Lewis, who blasted a solo shot in the second off major league pitcher Jeff Hoffman, and a grand slam in the ninth. Miguel Hernandez was 3 for 3 with an RBI to lead Daytony.

The Dragons are in second place. They trail first-place Great Lakes by one-half game in the East Division of the High-A Central League.

The teams wrap up the series today at 2:05 p.m.