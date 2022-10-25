dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton a top-25 team in USA Today Coaches Poll

Sports
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Flyers ranked in both preseason polls

The Dayton Flyers rank 25th in the USA Today Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, which was released Tuesday. That’s one spot below where Dayton ranked in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Both polls had the same top four teams: North Carolina; Gonzaga; Houston; and Kentucky.

The coaches swapped Dayton and Texas Tech at the bottom of the poll. Texas Tech was No. 25 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the coaches poll.

Three of Dayton’s known opponents received votes: Virginia Tech; Wisconsin; and Wyoming. Kansas, which Dayton could play on the second day of the Battle 4 Atlantis, is ranked fifth. Tennessee, another team in the Battle 4 Atlantis, is No. 11.

Two other Ohio teams received votes in the coaches poll but were not ranked: Ohio State; and Xavier. The one other A-10 team that received votes in the AP poll, Saint Louis, did not receive any votes from the coaches.

ExploreUD NEWS: Malachi Smith sidelined by preseason injury

Thirty two coaches vote in the USA Today poll: Randy Bennett, Saint Mary’s; Jim Boeheim, Syracuse; Glenn Braica, St. Francis (N.Y.); Kevin Broadus, Morgan State; Scott Drew, Baylor; Matt Driscoll, North Florida; Baker Dunleavy, Quinnipiac; Jim Ferry, Maryland-Baltimore County; Greg Gary, Mercer; Michael Huger, Bowling Green; Ron Hunter, Tulane; Ben Jacobson, Northern Iowa; Rob Jeter, Western Illinois; James Jones, Yale; Greg Kampe, Oakland; Brad Korn, Southeast Missouri State; Grant McCasland, North Texas; Robert McCullum, Florida A&M; Greg McDermott, Creighton; Niko Medved, Colorado State; Dan Monson, Long Beach State; Chris Mooney, Richmond; Nate Oats, Alabama; Matt Painter, Purdue; Brett Reed, Lehigh; Keith Richard, Louisiana-Monroe; Mark Slessinger, New Orleans; Craig Smith, Utah; G.G. Smith, High Point; Zach Spiker, Drexel; Danny Sprinkle, Montana State; Brett Tanner, Abilene Christian.

In Other News
1
High School Football State Poll: Where did area teams finish in final...
2
Anthony Grant: No timetable for return of Dayton point guard Malachi...
3
Ohio State football: Day not concerned about running game
4
Canadian point guard, a top-100 2023 recruit, visits Dayton
5
Wright State women’s basketball: Hoffman sees potential in revamped...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top