Dayton a top-25 team in USA Today Coaches Poll

The Dayton Flyers rank 25th in the USA Today Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, which was released Tuesday. That’s one spot below where Dayton ranked in the Associated Press preseason poll.
Both polls had the same top four teams: North Carolina; Gonzaga; Houston; and Kentucky.
The coaches swapped Dayton and Texas Tech at the bottom of the poll. Texas Tech was No. 25 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the coaches poll.
Three of Dayton’s known opponents received votes: Virginia Tech; Wisconsin; and Wyoming. Kansas, which Dayton could play on the second day of the Battle 4 Atlantis, is ranked fifth. Tennessee, another team in the Battle 4 Atlantis, is No. 11.
Two other Ohio teams received votes in the coaches poll but were not ranked: Ohio State; and Xavier. The one other A-10 team that received votes in the AP poll, Saint Louis, did not receive any votes from the coaches.
Thirty two coaches vote in the USA Today poll: Randy Bennett, Saint Mary’s; Jim Boeheim, Syracuse; Glenn Braica, St. Francis (N.Y.); Kevin Broadus, Morgan State; Scott Drew, Baylor; Matt Driscoll, North Florida; Baker Dunleavy, Quinnipiac; Jim Ferry, Maryland-Baltimore County; Greg Gary, Mercer; Michael Huger, Bowling Green; Ron Hunter, Tulane; Ben Jacobson, Northern Iowa; Rob Jeter, Western Illinois; James Jones, Yale; Greg Kampe, Oakland; Brad Korn, Southeast Missouri State; Grant McCasland, North Texas; Robert McCullum, Florida A&M; Greg McDermott, Creighton; Niko Medved, Colorado State; Dan Monson, Long Beach State; Chris Mooney, Richmond; Nate Oats, Alabama; Matt Painter, Purdue; Brett Reed, Lehigh; Keith Richard, Louisiana-Monroe; Mark Slessinger, New Orleans; Craig Smith, Utah; G.G. Smith, High Point; Zach Spiker, Drexel; Danny Sprinkle, Montana State; Brett Tanner, Abilene Christian.
About the Author