Dayton adds a Big Ten opponent to schedule for next two seasons

A Big Ten Conference team will play a regular-season men’s basketball game at UD Arena in 2024 for the first time in 27 years.
The Dayton Flyers and Northwestern announced a two-game series Wednesday. Dayton will play Northwestern on Nov. 10 at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Chicago this year. Northwestern will play at UD Arena during the 2024-25 season on a date to be announced.
Northwestern was also the last Big Ten team to play the Flyers on their home court. Dayton won that matchup 77-69 on Dec. 27, 1997.
The teams played the following season at Northwestern with the Wildcats winning 61-57. That was Dayton’s last visit to Welsh-Ryan Arena.
The 2023 matchup will be the fifth meeting between Dayton and Northwestern. The series is tied 2-2.
The most recent meeting between Dayton and Northwestern took place on a neutral court, the United Center in Chicago. Northwestern won 67-64 on Dec. 17, 2016.
Here’s the list of other current Big Ten programs that have played a regular-season game at UD Arena and when the most recent game at the arena took place: Iowa (1979), Minnesota (1982) Michigan (1984), Maryland (1985), Ohio State (1988) and Michigan State (1991).
Penn State played Dayton in the NIT at UD Arena in 1998. Dayton won 77-74.
Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois and Nebraska have never played the Flyers in Dayton. Indiana and Rutgers have never played Dayton.
This will be the second straight season Dayton has played a non-conference game in Chicago. It beat Wyoming 66-49 at the United Center on Dec. 17 last season.
Dayton and Northwestern both finished 22-12 last season. Northwestern tied for second in the Big Ten with a 12-8 mark. It played in the NCAA tournament for the second time in program history and first time since 2017, beating Boise State 75-67 in the first round before losing 68-63 to UCLA.
Northwestern returns its top scorer, 6-foot-2 guard Boo Buie, who will be a fifth-year senior. He averaged 17.3 points per game and was an All-Big Ten first-team selection.
The game against Northwestern on Nov. 10 likely will be Dayton’s second game of the season. Teams can open the season as early as Monday, Nov. 6.
About the Author