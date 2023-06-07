Dayton adds a Big Ten opponent to schedule for next two seasons

The most recent meeting between Dayton and Northwestern took place on a neutral court, the United Center in Chicago. Northwestern won 67-64 on Dec. 17, 2016.

Here’s the list of other current Big Ten programs that have played a regular-season game at UD Arena and when the most recent game at the arena took place: Iowa (1979), Minnesota (1982) Michigan (1984), Maryland (1985), Ohio State (1988) and Michigan State (1991).

Penn State played Dayton in the NIT at UD Arena in 1998. Dayton won 77-74.

Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois and Nebraska have never played the Flyers in Dayton. Indiana and Rutgers have never played Dayton.

This will be the second straight season Dayton has played a non-conference game in Chicago. It beat Wyoming 66-49 at the United Center on Dec. 17 last season.

Dayton and Northwestern both finished 22-12 last season. Northwestern tied for second in the Big Ten with a 12-8 mark. It played in the NCAA tournament for the second time in program history and first time since 2017, beating Boise State 75-67 in the first round before losing 68-63 to UCLA.

Northwestern returns its top scorer, 6-foot-2 guard Boo Buie, who will be a fifth-year senior. He averaged 17.3 points per game and was an All-Big Ten first-team selection.

The game against Northwestern on Nov. 10 likely will be Dayton’s second game of the season. Teams can open the season as early as Monday, Nov. 6.