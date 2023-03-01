Dayton advances in A-10 tournament with victory against VCU

No. 12 seed Dayton (7-20) will play No. 5 Richmond (18-9) in the second round at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Dayton did not play Richmond in the regular season. The game was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues on Dayton’s roster.

The Dayton-Richmond winner will play No. 4 seed Fordham (18-11) in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.