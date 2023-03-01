BreakingNews
Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus set high temp records for today
Dayton advances in A-10 tournament with victory against VCU

Sports
By , Staff Writer
25 minutes ago

The Dayton Flyers opened the Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball tournament with a 67-61 victory against Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.

No. 12 seed Dayton (7-20) will play No. 5 Richmond (18-9) in the second round at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Dayton did not play Richmond in the regular season. The game was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues on Dayton’s roster.

The Dayton-Richmond winner will play No. 4 seed Fordham (18-11) in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Dayton beat No. 13 seed VCU (7-22) for the second time in two weeks. The Flyers won 70-65 in Richmond on Feb. 15.

Sydney Freeman led Dayton with 18 points on Wednesday. Arianna Smith and Anyssa Jones each scored 14 points. Mariah Perez scored 11. Destiny Bohanon had 10.

Dayton took control of the game with a 24-2 run that stretched from the end of the first quarter into the second quarter. Dayton turned a 14-10 deficit into a 34-16 lead.

VCU cut Dayton’s lead to 44-41 entering the fourth quarter and twice got as close as one point in the fourth.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

