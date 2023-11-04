Dayton alone in last place in PFL after sixth straight loss

Credit: David Jablonski

The Dayton Flyers suffered their sixth straight Pioneer Football League loss Saturday, falling 21-7 at Valparaiso.

The defeat leaves Dayton (2-7, 0-6) alone in last place. Valparaiso (2-7, 1-5) won its first league game of the season to move out of a last-place tie with Dayton.

This is Dayton’s first six-game losing streak since 1974 when it lost eight in a row in a 3-8 season.

Dayton trailed 14-0 at halftime. Its only touchdown came in the third quarter on a 5-yard run by Luke Hansen.

Dayton punted on six of its eight possessions on the first half. It also lost a fumble and turned the ball over on downs.

Dayton quarterback Drew VanVleet completed 16 of 27 passes for 107 yards. Hansen led the running backs with 55 yards on 15 carries.

Dayton plays its final home game next Saturday against Marist (4-5, 4-3), which lost 10-3 at home to Drake (6-3, 6-0) on Saturday, and then closes the regular season Nov. 18 with a game at Davidson (7-2, 6-0), which beat Stetson 61-41.

