Dayton announces signing of two 2025 recruits

Both recruits sat behind the Dayton bench Saturday during a 71-66 victory against Northwestern at UD Arena. National Signing Day was Wednesday.

McKie ranks 137th in the class of 2025, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Friery is No. 208 in the same rankings.

Here’s what Dayton coach Anthony Grant had to say about the two players in a press release:

• Grant on Friery: “Damon is a skilled combination forward who will fit very well within our system and style of play. Damon’s size, skill, and versatility combined with his talent and character will make him a great addition to Flyer basketball and the campus community.”

• Grant on McKie: “Jaron is a natural scorer who possesses a high skill set, an excellent basketball IQ, and strong feel for the game. He will be a great addition for our program academically, athletically, and in the community.”

Dayton will still have at least three scholarships open for the 2025-26 season because five players will exhaust their eligibility this season: Brady Uhl; Enoch Cheeks; Nate Santos; Zed Key; and Posh Alexander.