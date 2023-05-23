Dayton assistant leaving Grant’s program after six seasons for job at Siena

Farrell will work on the staff of Siena’s Carmen Maciariello, who’s 64-44 in four seasons and won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season championship in his first two seasons. The team was 17-15 last season.

Farrell was hired by Grant as director of scouting and program development on May 10, 2017. A Carroll High School graduate, Farrell is one of three brothers who have worked in the UD men’s basketball program. He got the tradition started when he tried to walk on to the Flyers as a freshman in 2003 and instead became a student manager.