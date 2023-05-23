Dayton assistant leaving Grant’s program after six seasons for job at Siena

Andy Farrell, a special assistant to head coach Anthony Grant and the recruiting coordinator for the Dayton Flyers, is leaving the program after six seasons to become an assistant coach at Siena College, he told the Dayton Daily News on Tuesday.
Farrell will work on the staff of Siena’s Carmen Maciariello, who’s 64-44 in four seasons and won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season championship in his first two seasons. The team was 17-15 last season.
Farrell was hired by Grant as director of scouting and program development on May 10, 2017. A Carroll High School graduate, Farrell is one of three brothers who have worked in the UD men’s basketball program. He got the tradition started when he tried to walk on to the Flyers as a freshman in 2003 and instead became a student manager.
Andy’s brother Matt worked on Brian Gregory’s staff. Andy’s twin brother Eric worked for Gregory and also on Archie Miller’s staff.
Prior to returning to UD in 2017, Andy spent three seasons (2014-17) as an assistant coach at Southwest Mississippi Community College. He previously worked as a graduate assistant at Virginia Commonwealth in the 2007-08 season when Grant was the head coach there. He was the the video coordinator at Clemson for two seasons (2008-10) when former UD coach Oliver Purnell was the head coach there.
When Purnell left Clemson for DePaul, Farrell followed and spent one season (2010-11) as the video coordinator and two seasons (2011-13) as the director of basketball operations and assistant recruiting coordinator. He worked the 2013-14 season as an assistant coach on Jayson Gee’s staff at Longwood University.
About the Author