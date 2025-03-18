Dayton at Florida Atlantic: What to know about Wednesday’s NIT game

In recent years, it has become more common for teams to opt out of playing in postseason tournaments if they don’t make the NCAA tournament. Many Dayton fans complained about their favorite program accepting a bid this week. Dayton opted not to play in 2023 because of injuries on the roster. That wasn’t an issue this time.

“We make the most informed choice each year based on the most relevant factors at the time and mostly player availability, and this year that decision was to play,” Dayton Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said in a statement given to the Dayton Daily News. “It was a straightforward decision.”

For Florida Atlantic, which will play in the NIT for the second time and first time since 2011, the opportunity to host a first-round game was a surprise.

“We’re thrilled to be sitting here today,” first-year coach John Jakus said in a press conference Monday. “Can’t tell you how happy I am to play basketball and to do it in March is such a privilege.

“Dayton is a great program, top 75 on Ken Pom, a top-50 offense. Coach (Anthony) Grant has done an unbelievable job over the years, and we know that it’s a high-quality opponent. That challenge in itself is a special thing. But to have a program like them come to our place — you know how hard it is to get home and homes and different things like that — is a big deal.”

Here are 10 things to know about Dayton’s 33rd game:

1. Series history: Dayton and Florida Atlantic have played once. The Flyers beat the Owls 81-56 on Dec. 15, 2012, at UD Arena. Junior Devin Oliver had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Dayton.

The Flyers improved to 8-2 in coach Archie Miller’s second season but lost five of their next seven and finished 17-14.

2. State of the program: Florida Atlantic University opened in 1964. Its men’s basketball program started play in the 1988-89 season. After competing in NCAA Division II in its early years, it moved to Division I in the 1994-95 season.

Florida Atlantic played in four conferences — the Trans America Athletic Conference, Atlantic Sun, Sun Belt and Conference USA — before moving to the American Athletic Conference for the last two seasons.

Florida Atlantic reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in 2002. It returned to the tournament in 2023 when it reached the Final Four and 2024 when it lost 77-65 in overtime to Northwestern in the first round.

3. Season summary: Florida Atlantic opened its season in Xenia, beating Indiana State 97-64 at the Wooden Family Fieldhouse in Athletes in Action’s Total Athlete Tip-Off.

The Owls finished 7-6 in non-conference play. Their worst loss was to Seton Hall, which is No. 211 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool, and their best victory was against No. 60 Liberty.

In AAC play, Florida Atlantic tied for fifth with a 10-8 record. It lost 83-76 to Tulane in the AAC quarterfinals on Friday.

4. Coaching history: Dusty May led the program for six years and took the Owls to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances before taking the job at Michigan after last season.

The new coach, Jakus, came to Florida Atlantic from Baylor, where he was the associate head coach the last two seasons. Jakus coached at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy from 2004-08 and also coached international teams for Athletes in Action earlier in his career.

5. Local connection: Wayne grad Demond Parker, who played college basketball at Wilberforce and Cedarville, is the director of player development for Florida Atlantic. Parker worked last season at Furman as the director of player development and previously was a graduate assistant at Baylor.

6. Players to watch: Kaleb Glenn, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, leads Florida Atlantic in scoring (12.5). He played his freshman season at Louisville.

• Tre Carroll, a 6-7 junior forward, ranks second in scoring (12.1).

• Baba Miller, a 6-11 junior forward, ranks third in scoring (11.2) and first in rebounding (7.0).

7. Arena information: This will be the first postseason game played at Baldwin Arena, which ranks 329th out of 365 Division I arenas in capacity (2,500).

This is likely the smallest arena Dayton has seen, outside the Lahaina Civic Center (2,400) in Maui, since a 1982 game at Canisius, which plays in the Koessler Athletic Center (2,176).

8. Homecomings: This will be the closest Grant has coached to his hometown of Miami in his head coaching career. Boca Raton is 47 miles north of Miami.

Dayton guard Marvel Allen, who is sitting out the season with an injury, is from nearby Fort Lauderdale. Dayton guard Javon Bennett is from Orlando. Assistant coach James Kane is from Oakland Park, Fla., which is just north of Fort Lauderdale.

9. Strengths and weaknesses: Florida Atlantic has a top-100 offense (No. 82 in adjusted defensive efficiency) but a defense that ranks 202nd. Dayton’s offense ranks 51st. Its defense is No. 129.

10. Odds & Ends: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 55% chance of winning and predicts a 77-76 score.

• Dayton ranks 67th in the NET. FAU is No. 111.

• FAU is a 1.5-point favorite according to the ESPN Sportsbook.

• Southern Methodist is the favorite to win the NIT. Dayton has the fifth-best odds.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m., ESPN2, 95.7, 1290