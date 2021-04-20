Dayton baseball pauses team activities because of positive COVID-19 test

The Dayton Flyers baseball team paused team activities Monday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
The pause means the next six games will not be played as scheduled, including a doubleheader Saturday against Saint Louis at Day Air Ballpark.
Dayton (14-23) last played Sunday, beating George Mason 14-3 to even its Atlantic 10 Conference record at 4-4. The Flyers won three of four games in the weekend series, which started with a 7-6 loss Friday at Day Air Ball Park.
Dayton’s next scheduled game is May 7 when it starts a four-game series at Richmond.
Dayton will return to the home of the Dayton Dragons on May 21, playing a doubleheader against George Washington. The Dragons announced Tuesday the games will start at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Each game will last seven innings.
Fans who already purchased tickets for the cancelled games Saturday against Saint Louis can use them May 21, and new tickets can be found through customers’ Dragons Ticketmaster account under “Manage My Events.”
For more information on tickets, contact Dragons representatives.
• Trafton Eutsler: 937-228-2287 x117 or Trafton.eutsler@daytondragons.com.
• Stefanie Mitchell: 937-228-2287 x130 or Stefanie.mitchell@daytondragons.com.
There are still tickets available for the May 21 games. They cost $5 for children and $8 for adults.