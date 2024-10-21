Dayton basketball games returning to local TV for first time since 2014

Two games at UD Arena — Nov. 9 against Northwestern and Dec. 7 against Lehigh — will air on Channel 7, UD announced Monday.

“The long-standing relationship between WHIO-TV and Dayton Flyers basketball has spanned decades and was a cornerstone of our local sports community,” Dayton Vice-President Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said in a press release. “As each of our businesses changed and evolved, we continued our commitment to the community and a passion for basketball remains at the heart of this relationship. We are excited for this opportunity to bring the excitement of the game to fans throughout the region once again on WHIO-TV.”

According to UD, WHIO first televised Dayton basketball games during the 1951-52 season.

The last time it aired a game was March 8, 2014, when Dayton played Richmond at UD Arena. That was one of three home games that aired on WHIO that season.

On the radio, WHIO-AM (1290) has carried UD games since 1952. Larry Hansgen, the voice of the Flyers, returns this season for his 42nd year.

Dayton lost 98-74 to Xavier in an exhibition game Sunday and plays Ashland at 6 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena in its second and final exhibition game. It opens the regular season at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 against St. Francis University (Pa.).