Dayton beats Butler on touchdown pass with 11 seconds to play

Butler (5-2, 1-2) tied the game on an 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Reagan Andrew with 5:38 to play and then a 2-point conversion run by Butler’s other quarterback Nick Howard.

Dayton then began a 10-play, 93-yard drive that lasted 5 minutes, 21 seconds. VanVleet ran 17 yards to convert on 3rd-and-9 early in the drive. Mason Hackett ran for a yard on 4th-and-1 to keep the drive alive. One play later, VanVleet connected with Brenner.

VanVleet completed 11 of 14 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns. He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jake Coleman in the second quarter to give Dayton a 7-0 lead. He threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Brenner to give Dayton a 14-3 lead in the third quarter.

Hackett rushed for 111 yards on 35 carries. Brenner, who has four touchdown catches this season, caught three passes for 56 yards.

Dayton’s defense held Butler, which averaged 432.2 yards in the first six games, to 260 yards. The Flyers benefitted from three Butler turnovers, including an interception by cornerback Jeremy Jonozzo on Butler’s first possession.

Dayton returns to action at noon next Saturday against Morehead State (4-3, 2-1) at Welcome Stadium.