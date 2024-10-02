Dayton building familiarity one week into preseason practices

The eighth season for Grant, a 1987 UD grad, officially starts Nov. 4 with a home game against St. Francis. Fans will see the team twice before then in exhibition games: Oct. 20 against Xavier; and Oct. 26 against Ashland.

For Grant and the Flyers, these early practices are about building chemistry and conditioning in preparation for the 31-game regular season and whatever postseason games that follow.

“I think the guys are working hard,” Grant said. “This is our sixth practice coming up today, so we’re still in the process of trying to build some habits, both offensively and defensively. I think because we were able to get together in the summer we have familiarity with each other. Now it’s just a matter of figuring out what we can be really good at on both sides of the ball, getting familiar with each other and trying to understand the style of play, what we need they do on both sides of the ball. So these next few weeks, until we play outside competition, it’s just a matter of trying to put that together and see what it looks like.”

Dayton fans got an extended look at the team in a nearly four-minute long highlight video from a 5-on-5 intrasquad scrimmage on Monday. UD shared the video on YouTube.

Twelve of the 13 scholarship players appeared in the scrimmage — everyone but redshirt freshman guard Marvel Allen, who has been sidelined since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early June. Allen warmed up with the team at practice but did not participate in the full-contact drills.

“He’s not back yet,” Grant said. “For Marvel, the injury that he suffered, it’s just a matter of making sure when he does come back that he’s healthy enough to continue to move forward. He’s making progress, and we hope that time will be coming soon for him.”

Senior guard Nate Santos will represent the Flyers at Atlantic 10 Conference Media Day on Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., along with Grant and coach Tamika Williams-Jeter and Ivy Wolf on the women’s side.

Santos was a full participant in practice Wednesday as he has been throughout the preseason after missing the entire summer practice period. He underwent hip surgery in the spring. Preseason practices officially began last Thursday.

“This will be our sixth practice, and it’ll be his sixth time actually doing anything in terms of physical contact since last season,” Grant said. “He’s still got some kinks to work out, but he’s working really hard. He’s no worse for the wear in terms of post-surgery and his rehab. I think he’s doing really well.”