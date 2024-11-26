Dayton builds biggest halftime lead of season against North Carolina in Maui Invitational

Dayton's Enoch Cheeks makes a 3-pointer against North Carolina in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at the Lahaina Civic Center. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Enoch Cheeks makes a 3-pointer against North Carolina in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at the Lahaina Civic Center. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
48 minutes ago
X

LAHAINA, Hawaii — The Dayton Flyers made 7 of 18 3-pointers to build a 51-33 halftime lead against North Carolina in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday night. It was the biggest halftime lead of the season for the Flyers.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: Posh Alexander made 4 of 7 shots and led Dayton with 11 points. Ten players saw action in the first half for Dayton. All 10 scored at least two points.

Key stat: While Dayton shot 38.9% from 3-point range, North Carolina shot 18.2% (2 of 11).

Turnover difference: Dayton committed only four turnovers. North Carolina had 12. Dayton scored 19 points off turnovers.

Big run: Dayton led 23-22 with 8:05 to play and then scored the next 11 points to take a 34-22 lead at the 6:30 mark.

Career first: Dayton freshman Hamad Mousa missed all six of his 3-point attempts in the first five games but made his only attempt in the first half against the Tar Heels.

Foul trouble: There were 24 fouls in the first half: 14 on Dayton; and 10 on North Carolina. Four Flyers had two fouls in the first half. Only Enoch Cheeks had three. North Carolina had four players with two fouls.

Rotation news: For the second straight game, Jaiun Simon saw minutes early in the first half. He saw limited playing time in the first four games. He made his only field-goal attempt in the first half

In Other News
1
Wright State basketball: Despite painful ending, Sargent proud of...
2
Archdeacon: Staton is right where she wants to be at Wright State
3
Maui Invitational starts with upset of two-time defending national...
4
Bengals back from bye refreshed, and with ping-pong
5
OHSAA adding another historic venue to postseason basketball rotation

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.