Dayton builds biggest halftime lead of season against North Carolina in Maui Invitational

Key player: Posh Alexander made 4 of 7 shots and led Dayton with 11 points. Ten players saw action in the first half for Dayton. All 10 scored at least two points.

Key stat: While Dayton shot 38.9% from 3-point range, North Carolina shot 18.2% (2 of 11).

Turnover difference: Dayton committed only four turnovers. North Carolina had 12. Dayton scored 19 points off turnovers.

Big run: Dayton led 23-22 with 8:05 to play and then scored the next 11 points to take a 34-22 lead at the 6:30 mark.

Career first: Dayton freshman Hamad Mousa missed all six of his 3-point attempts in the first five games but made his only attempt in the first half against the Tar Heels.

Foul trouble: There were 24 fouls in the first half: 14 on Dayton; and 10 on North Carolina. Four Flyers had two fouls in the first half. Only Enoch Cheeks had three. North Carolina had four players with two fouls.

Rotation news: For the second straight game, Jaiun Simon saw minutes early in the first half. He saw limited playing time in the first four games. He made his only field-goal attempt in the first half