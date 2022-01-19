Hamburger icon
Dayton builds double-digit halftime lead against St. Bonaventure

Dayton's Koby Brea makes a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at UD Arena.
Dayton's Koby Brea makes a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
11 minutes ago

DaRon Holmes II and Koby Brea combined for 23 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 35-23 halftime lead against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday at UD Arena.

Holmes II had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Brea came off the bench to score 11 points, making 4 of 5 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers. He made his final 3 in the final seconds of the half.

Dayton shot 53.6 percent and held the Bonnies to 34.5 percent shooting. St. Bonaventure took a 19-14 lead at the 10:23 mark and was outscored 21-9 in the last 10:10.

Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies with 11 points and made three 3-pointers in a two-minute stretch early in the half.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

