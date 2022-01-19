Dayton builds double-digit halftime lead against St. Bonaventure

DaRon Holmes II and Koby Brea combined for 23 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 35-23 halftime lead against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday at UD Arena.
Holmes II had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Brea came off the bench to score 11 points, making 4 of 5 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers. He made his final 3 in the final seconds of the half.
Dayton shot 53.6 percent and held the Bonnies to 34.5 percent shooting. St. Bonaventure took a 19-14 lead at the 10:23 mark and was outscored 21-9 in the last 10:10.
Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies with 11 points and made three 3-pointers in a two-minute stretch early in the half.
