Dayton City League discussing expansion

Jefferson is currently a member of the Metro Buckeye Conference while Trotwood has been independent since 2020 after being voted out of the GWOC.

Prior to joining the GWOC, Trotwood was a member of the Greater Miami Valley Conference.

Trotwood-Madison director of athletics Jonas L. Smith told the Dayton Daily News discussions have taken place with the TMCS school board and that he and superintendent Marlon Howard are preparing to make another presentation to the board Nov. 7.

“That every student-athlete should have the opportunity to win league honors or a league championship, and that’s what education-based athletics is all about,” Smith said. “Being independent is extremely, extremely tough scheduling-wise, but I’ve been able to make that happen the last five years since I’ve been here at Trotwood-Madison City Schools as their district A.D., but I don’t wish that on any anyone.”

Per the DPS post, parents, staff and community members are invited to a meeting at Stivers School for the Arts at 6 p.m. Monday “to learn more and voice their opinions on the matter.”

A brief overview of the plan is also to be presented.

The City League has undergone many evolutions over the decades but currently consists of six teams: Meadowdale, Dunbar, Belmont, Ponitz, Thurgood Marshall and Stivers.

The MBC is already set to lose Dayton Christian to the Southwestern Buckeye League next year.