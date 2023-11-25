Dayton closes first half with 9-0 run to take lead against Youngstown State

Kobe Elvis threw an alley-oop pass to DaRon Holmes II for a dunk in the final seconds of the first half to give the Dayton Flyers a 37-35 halftime lead against Youngstown State on Friday at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Dayton’s star: Koby Brea made 3 of 6 3-pointers and scored nine points.

Youngstown State’s star: Brandon Rush made 3 of 5 3-pointers and scored 11 points.

Turning point: Youngstown State led for all but two minutes in the half and stretched its advantage to as many as 10 points. Dayton ended the half with a 9-0 run in the last three minutes.

Key stat: Youngstown State made its first four 3-pointers. It made 7 of 14 in the half. Dayton made 8 of 15.