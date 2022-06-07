BreakingNews
One dead in Greenville helicopter crash, another in critical condition
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton coach Grant wants to raise awareness about mental health issues after death of daughter

Jayda Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
Jayda Grant

Sports
By
52 minutes ago
Jayda Grant, 20, was only daughter of Anthony and Chris Grant

The University of Dayton released a statement on the behalf of head men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant on Tuesday, four days after his daughter Jayda Grant, 20, was laid to rest.

“On behalf of my entire family, I want to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for all your prayers, love, kindness, and words of encouragement following the passing of our daughter, sister, and family member, Jayda Danielle Grant,” Grant said. “Jayda battled with mental health issues over the past two years and was in therapy and treatment in the weeks and months prior to her death.

ExploreARCHDEACON: Grant and family lose a child for the second time

“As we grieve our beloved Jayda, please know that our faith and your prayers sustain us and give us strength. We encourage all of you to be advocates for your personal mental health and the health of those you love.

“At the appropriate time, my wife (Chris) and I plan to advocate for more comprehensive mental health care and to do all we can to increase awareness around these issues. Thank you and God Bless.”

In Jayda’s obituary, the Grants asked for donations to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in lieu of flowers.

A private service was held for Jayda, a 2019 graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School who had attended UD, on Friday at HH Roberts Mortuary in Dayton.

In Other News
1
Toppin to hold basketball camp for kids for second straight year
2
Former Flyer Mikesell climbing the ranks in European basketball
3
Ohio State latest program to offer scholarship to Chris Henry Jr.
4
All-Ohio baseball: Three players from state semifinalist Badin honored
5
All-Ohio softball: Three players from state champion Lakota West...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top