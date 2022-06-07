Dayton coach Grant wants to raise awareness about mental health issues after death of daughter

“On behalf of my entire family, I want to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for all your prayers, love, kindness, and words of encouragement following the passing of our daughter, sister, and family member, Jayda Danielle Grant,” Grant said. “Jayda battled with mental health issues over the past two years and was in therapy and treatment in the weeks and months prior to her death.

“As we grieve our beloved Jayda, please know that our faith and your prayers sustain us and give us strength. We encourage all of you to be advocates for your personal mental health and the health of those you love.