Dayton Daily News launching Flyer Connection on Sunday

The Dayton Daily News is launching a new print product on Sunday focused on University of Dayton basketball.
Flyer Connection will come out every other Sunday during the 2020-21 college basketball season.
The Dayton Daily News is bringing this to readers this year for the first time to help them stay connected to a team and program that has risen in national stature.
Flyer Connection will feature analysis, stories and photos from the current men’s and women’s teams, as well as profiles and updates on past UD greats, from beat writer David Jablonski, columnist Tom Archdeacon and other writers.
“We know that Flyer fans and basketball fans are going to have a hard time this winter seeing the games as much as they’d like,” Dayton Daily News Editor Jim Bebbington said. "Flyer Connection is going to help fans keep up to date with as this unique season plays out.'
Check out our first edition in Sunday’s Dayton Daily News.