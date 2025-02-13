Dayton dominates final minutes against Fordham for 17-point road victory

Dayton's Malachi Smith scores in the first half against Fordham on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Malachi Smith scores in the first half against Fordham on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
8 hours ago
X

BRONX, N.Y. — The Dayton Flyers pulled away from Fordham in the final 11 minutes for a 93-76 victory Wednesday at Rose Hill Gym.

Explore» PHOTOS: Dayton at Fordham

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: Dayton (17-8, 7-5) bounced back from a 73-68 loss to Virginia Commonwealth on Friday at UD Arena. Dayton moved into a tie for third place with Saint Louis (14-11, 7-5), which lost 76-74 in overtime Tuesday at home against George Mason, with six games left in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Dayton improved to 37-6 in the series against Fordham. The Flyers have won five straight games against Fordham since a 55-54 loss at Rose Hill Gym in 2021. Prior to that loss, Dayton had won 16 straight games in the series since a loss at Fordham in 2006.

Fordham (11-13, 3-8) remains in 14th place, a half game ahead of last-place Richmond (8-17, 3-9).

Star of the game: Malachi Smith led Dayton with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He also had five assists, three steals and no turnovers. He played his first game as a Flyer in his hometown.

Stat of the game: Dayton shot 50% (11 of 22) from 3-point range. It was the fourth time this season Dayton has shot 50% or better. Fordham shot 40.9% (9 of 22).

Turning point: The game was tied at 48-48 at halftime and 55-55 four minutes into the second half. Dayton took the lead on a layup by Smith with 15 minutes, 52 seconds to play and didn’t trail again.

The Flyers took control later in the half with a 7-0 run, turning a 63-60 lead at the 12:53 mark into a 70-60 lead at the 9:48 mark. Posh Alexander, Dayton’s other Bronx native, capped the run with a 3-pointer. He had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Duquesne (10-14, 5-6) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Dayton won the first matchup 82-62 at Duquesne on Jan. 21.

HALFTIME RECAP

Fordham overcame an early nine-point deficit and led Dayton by as many as four points in the first half, but the teams entered halftime tied at 48-48.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Jackie Johnson III led Fordham with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Amaël L’Etang scored 11 points for Dayton on 3-of-3 shooting. He made 4 of 4 free throws.

Key stat: Fordham shot 61.5% (16 of 26) from the field. Dayton shot 50% (13 of 26).

Turning point: Dayton led 19-0 seven minutes into the game. The Flyers stayed on top until the 6:22 mark when Fordham tied the game at 30-30.

Fordham took a 45-41 lead into the final two minutes. Dayton tied the game on a 3-pointer by Javon Bennett and a free-throw by Smith. Bennett hit another 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play to give Dayton a one-point lead. Then Matt Zona tied the game by making 1 of 2 free throws with 15 seconds to play.

Free-throw parade: Each team committed 13 fouls in the half. Dayton made 16 of 20 free throws. Fordham made 10 of 15.

Rotation news: Smith started in place of Posh Alexander. Brady Uhl saw his first meaningful minutes of the season, outside of the game against Division III Capital in November. Uhl played six-plus minutes in the half.

In Other News
1
ANALYSIS: Three takeaways from Dayton’s victory at Fordham
2
Report: Bengals linebacker requests trade
3
Ohio State to hire former NFL head coach as defensive coordinator
4
What to know about area boys basketball this week
5
Archdeacon: ‘I was just feeling it’ — Miami’s Craft explodes for 40...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.