Dayton down nine at halftime to Saint Joseph’s in A-10 quarterfinals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The No. 3 seed Dayton Flyers trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half and faced a 33-24 halftime deficit Friday against No. 6 Saint Joseph’s in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at Capital One Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Top players: Erik Reynolds II led Saint Joseph’s with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting.
Javon Bennett and Enoch Cheeks each scored six points for Dayton.
Key stat: Dayton shot 27% (8 of 30) from the field. Saint Joseph’s shot 39% (12 of 31).
Turning point: Dayton led 10-5 at the 15:26 mark after a 3 by Nate Santos. Over the next 10 minutes, it scored four points on two free throws by Amaël L’Etang and a layup by Malachi Smith.
With an 18-4 run, Saint Joseph’s took a 23-14 lead at the 5:51 mark.
Biggest lead: The Hawks pushed their advantage to 31-16 at the 2:59 mark. Dayton outscored Saint Joseph’s 8-2 in the last two minutes to cut the halftime deficit to nine points.
Injury news: Isaac Jack was in uniform for Dayton but did not see action in the first half. He missed the last five games after undergoing an appendectomy.
Looking ahead: The winner will play No. 2 seed George Mason in the second semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 1 seed Virginia Commonwealth will play No. 4 Loyola Chicago in the first semifinal at 1 p.m.
Both semifinal games will air on the CBS Sports Network.
Other scores: VCU beat No. 8 seed St. Bonaventure 76-59. Loyola beat No. 5 Saint Louis 72-64.
