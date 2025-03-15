Dayton down nine at halftime to Saint Joseph’s in A-10 quarterfinals

Dayton's Amael L'Etang has a shot blocked by Justice Ajogbor, of Saint Joseph’s, in the final seconds of the first half on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. David Jablonski/Staff

1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The No. 3 seed Dayton Flyers trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half and faced a 33-24 halftime deficit Friday against No. 6 Saint Joseph’s in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at Capital One Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Top players: Erik Reynolds II led Saint Joseph’s with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Javon Bennett and Enoch Cheeks each scored six points for Dayton.

Key stat: Dayton shot 27% (8 of 30) from the field. Saint Joseph’s shot 39% (12 of 31).

Turning point: Dayton led 10-5 at the 15:26 mark after a 3 by Nate Santos. Over the next 10 minutes, it scored four points on two free throws by Amaël L’Etang and a layup by Malachi Smith.

With an 18-4 run, Saint Joseph’s took a 23-14 lead at the 5:51 mark.

Biggest lead: The Hawks pushed their advantage to 31-16 at the 2:59 mark. Dayton outscored Saint Joseph’s 8-2 in the last two minutes to cut the halftime deficit to nine points.

Injury news: Isaac Jack was in uniform for Dayton but did not see action in the first half. He missed the last five games after undergoing an appendectomy.

Looking ahead: The winner will play No. 2 seed George Mason in the second semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 1 seed Virginia Commonwealth will play No. 4 Loyola Chicago in the first semifinal at 1 p.m.

Both semifinal games will air on the CBS Sports Network.

Other scores: VCU beat No. 8 seed St. Bonaventure 76-59. Loyola beat No. 5 Saint Louis 72-64.

