Dayton Dragons blanked by Lansing

In the sixth, Dragons reliever Daniel Duarte, in his first game with the team after being signed by the Reds as a Minor League free agent on June 24, issued four consecutive walks with two outs and the bases empty. The fourth walk forced in the first run of the game.Lansing added two more runs against Dayton reliever Matt Gill in the seventh to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar effectively worked out of jams in every inning, as Lansing went 0 for 9 with men in scoring position over the first five innings. Salazar allowed just three hits over 4 2/3 innings while walking five and striking out four. He was replaced by Duarte with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth with the game still tied, and Duarte induced an inning-ending pop out before running into trouble in the sixth.