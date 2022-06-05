Quintana, Roa lead Dragons past Cubs

After Elly De La Cruz hit his 10th homer in the first inning, Quintana doubled in a run in the second and singled in another in the third for a 3-1 lead. Justice Thompson added RBI single and another run scored on an error in the third for a 5-0 lead. Garrett Wolforth scored on a wild pitch in the eighth for a 6-1 lead.

De La Cruz had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.