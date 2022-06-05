dayton-daily-news logo
X

Quintana, Roa lead Dragons past Cubs

Nick Quintana prepares to swing in a game earlier this season. On Saturday, he doubled in a run and singled home another to help lead the Dragons to a 6-2 victory over South Bend at Day Air Ballpark.

Combined ShapeCaption
Nick Quintana prepares to swing in a game earlier this season. On Saturday, he doubled in a run and singled home another to help lead the Dragons to a 6-2 victory over South Bend at Day Air Ballpark.

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Dayton lead grows to 7.5 games in East Division

Nick Quintana batted in two runs and Christian Roa pitched five strong innings to lead Dayton to a fourth victory in five games this week, 6-2, over South Bend at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday night.

After Elly De La Cruz hit his 10th homer in the first inning, Quintana doubled in a run in the second and singled in another in the third for a 3-1 lead. Justice Thompson added RBI single and another run scored on an error in the third for a 5-0 lead. Garrett Wolforth scored on a wild pitch in the eighth for a 6-1 lead.

De La Cruz had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Roa (1-1) allowed an unearned run, four hits, a walk and struck out six. Myles Gayman pitched three scoreless and hitless innings in relief. Donovan Benoit allowed a run in the ninth.

The first-place Dragons (34-15) have won three straight games and lead Great Lakes, an 8-7 loser to Fort Wayne on Saturday, by 7.5 games in the Midwest League East Division.

In Other News
1
McCoy: Reds bullpen blows game in loss to Nationals
2
State track: Wayne senior wins title in long jump
3
Wright State’s season ends with loss to Gonzaga in NCAA tournament
4
State track: Beavercreek freshman wins title in 400
5
State track: Oakwood girls defend championship in Division II

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top