Quintana, Roa lead Dragons past Cubs

Nick Quintana batted in two runs and Christian Roa pitched five strong innings to lead Dayton to a fourth victory in five games this week, 6-2, over South Bend at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday night.
After Elly De La Cruz hit his 10th homer in the first inning, Quintana doubled in a run in the second and singled in another in the third for a 3-1 lead. Justice Thompson added RBI single and another run scored on an error in the third for a 5-0 lead. Garrett Wolforth scored on a wild pitch in the eighth for a 6-1 lead.
De La Cruz had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.
Roa (1-1) allowed an unearned run, four hits, a walk and struck out six. Myles Gayman pitched three scoreless and hitless innings in relief. Donovan Benoit allowed a run in the ninth.
The first-place Dragons (34-15) have won three straight games and lead Great Lakes, an 8-7 loser to Fort Wayne on Saturday, by 7.5 games in the Midwest League East Division.
