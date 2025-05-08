Dayton Dragons set for 2 more Reds rehab starts this weekend

The Reds placed Lowder on the 15-day injured list March 26 with right elbow discomfort.

He pitched three innings Tuesday for the Reds’ rookie team in the Arizona Complex League. He allowed two runs and four hits, striking out five.

Lowder is rated the Reds’ No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

He started his pro career at the start of the 2024 season in Dayton. He compiled a 2.49 ERA and 2-0 record in five starts for the Dragons.

He was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga and made 16 starts then joined the Reds’ injury-plagued rotation after one start at Triple-A Louisville.

Lowder started six games for the Reds and went 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA.

The Dragons will accommodate a third rehab start by 38-year-old Wade Miley on Saturday.

Miley, coming back from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on nine hits on April 22. He made a second start on April 27 but left in the first inning with a groin injury.