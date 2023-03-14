X

Dayton Dragons: Single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
26 minutes ago

The Dayton Dragons will sell single-game tickets beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. The Dragons open their 66-game home schedule at Day Air Ballpark on April 11 against Great Lakes.

Stadium seating prices are $16 in April, $18 in May and $20 starting in June. Lawn prices are $6 in April, $8 in May and $10 starting in June.

Start times this season are 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:05 on Sundays. Two Saturdays, however, on April 15 and 29 will start at 1:05.

Postgame fireworks shows are scheduled for June 9, June 23, July 4, July 22, August 5 and September 8. Those games start at 7:05 p.m.

Kids Run The Bases days for those 11 and under are scheduled after every Sunday game as well as April 15 and 29. Entertainment acts scheduled are BirdZerk! on July 7 and ZOOperstars on July 8.

Tickets can be purchased through the Dragons box office by calling 937-228-2287, online at daytondragons.com or through Ticketmaster at 937-228-2323.

