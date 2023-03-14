Dayton Dragons: Single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

Stadium seating prices are $16 in April, $18 in May and $20 starting in June. Lawn prices are $6 in April, $8 in May and $10 starting in June.

Start times this season are 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:05 on Sundays. Two Saturdays, however, on April 15 and 29 will start at 1:05.