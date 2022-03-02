Dayton Dragons unaffected by MLB lockout

Major League Baseball’s work stoppage and the decision to cancel the first two series of the regular season Tuesday will not affect the Dayton Dragons and minor league baseball.
The Dragons are set to open their 22nd season at Day Air Ballpark on Friday, April 8, against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The 2022 season is scheduled for 132 games.
The Dragons released the following statement today:
“Despite the work stoppage on Major League Baseball’s season, Minor League Baseball has a full season ahead, unaffected by the ongoing situation. The 2022 Minor League season -- and players who are not on the 40-man roster or signed to a Major League contract -- will continue. Minor League teams will continue to hold minicamps, Minor League Spring Training, and extended spring training. Major League affiliates will be operating their Minor League operations uninterrupted. Minor League Baseball always plays an important role for the game, and we look forward to doing so again in 2022.”
