Dayton Dragons:

The Dragons jumped out to a quick lead, scoring three runs before the first out of the night was recorded. Jacob Hurtubise opened the game with a single to right and Matt McLain followed with an infield hit. Ivan Johnson then connected on a three-run home run to right field to give Dayton a 3-0 lead.

But Lake County scored one run in the second and three in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead. The Dragons tied the game in the top of the fifth on a solo home run by Allan Cerda, but Lake County scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead, 6-4.