Dragons erase six-run deficit, top Quad Cities

McGarry, called up from Daytona last week when Brian Rey was promoted to AA, homered in the fourth inning for his first homer as a Dragon. In the sixth, Juan Martinez hit a three-run homer and McGarry followed with his second homer. One out later Quin Cotton homered to cut the deficit to 7-6.

In the seventh, Eric Yang walked with the bases loaded to tie the score. Quin Cotton hit a two-out chopper to third, but two runs scored for a 9-7 lead when the throw sailed over the first baseman’s head. Miguel Hernandez followed with a two-run single.