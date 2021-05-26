dayton-daily-news logo
Dragons erase six-run deficit, top Quad Cities

People sit social distanced during opening day for the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton May 11, 2021. Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard
Dayton Dragons | 1 hour ago
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer

Alex McGarry hit two homers in his first game in Dayton, and the Dragons hit three homers in the sixth inning to fuel a comeback from a six-run deficit to defeat Quad Cities 11-7 Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

McGarry, called up from Daytona last week when Brian Rey was promoted to AA, homered in the fourth inning for his first homer as a Dragon. In the sixth, Juan Martinez hit a three-run homer and McGarry followed with his second homer. One out later Quin Cotton homered to cut the deficit to 7-6.

In the seventh, Eric Yang walked with the bases loaded to tie the score. Quin Cotton hit a two-out chopper to third, but two runs scored for a 9-7 lead when the throw sailed over the first baseman’s head. Miguel Hernandez followed with a two-run single.

Dayton improves to 11-8. Quad Cities drops to 13-5.

