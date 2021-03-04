Dayton ends half with 8-0 run build lead against Rhode Island

RICHMOND, Va. — The No. 7 seed Dayton Flyers outscored No. 10 Rhode Island 8-0 in the last 64 seconds of the first half to build a 40-31 halftime lead in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Thursday afternoon at Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center.
Ibi Watson made a 3-pointer with 1:04 to play, finishing the half with 14 points. After two free throws by Mustapha Amzil with 40 seconds to play, Jalen Crutcher made a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half.
Crutcher scored 12 points. R.J. Blakney had eight. Dayton made 7 of 15 3-pointers.
Each team made 3 of 9 shots in the opening minutes. It was tied 7-7 after seven minutes. Dayton had one field goal in a five-minute stretch.
It was a back-and-forth game until the final five minutes. A 3-point by Watson at the 4:53 mark started a 9-4 Dayton run.