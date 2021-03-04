X

Dayton ends half with 8-0 run build lead against Rhode Island

Dayton's Jalen Crutcher is fouled by Rhode Island's Antwan Walker in the first half on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/Staff
Credit: David Jablonski

By David Jablonski

RICHMOND, Va. — The No. 7 seed Dayton Flyers outscored No. 10 Rhode Island 8-0 in the last 64 seconds of the first half to build a 40-31 halftime lead in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Thursday afternoon at Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center.

Ibi Watson made a 3-pointer with 1:04 to play, finishing the half with 14 points. After two free throws by Mustapha Amzil with 40 seconds to play, Jalen Crutcher made a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half.

Crutcher scored 12 points. R.J. Blakney had eight. Dayton made 7 of 15 3-pointers.

Each team made 3 of 9 shots in the opening minutes. It was tied 7-7 after seven minutes. Dayton had one field goal in a five-minute stretch.

It was a back-and-forth game until the final five minutes. A 3-point by Watson at the 4:53 mark started a 9-4 Dayton run.

