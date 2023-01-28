Dayton ends two-game skid with rout of Richmond

Star of the game: Koby Brea made 6 of 7 3-pointers and scored 18 points. He tied his career-best performance from 3-point range. He made 6 of 7 against St. Bonaventure last season.

Stat of the game: Dayton made a season-high 14 of 27 3-pointers (52%). The Flyers topped 50% for the first time.

Career high: Malachi Smith recorded 13 assists. His previous high was 12 against St. Bonaventure last season.

HALFTIME RECAP

The Flyers returned to their 2021-22 starting lineup for the first time this season and built a 43-23 halftime lead .

Dayton made all 11 of its field-goal attempts in the final seven minutes.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Lineup news: Kobe Elvis and Malachi Smith started for the first time since November, joining DaRon Holmes II, Toumani Camara and R.J. Blakney in the starting lineup. That was the group that started games most of last season together. They had not started a game together this season.

Mike Sharavajamts, Mustapha Amzil and Koby Brea came off the bench in the first half.

Key player: Brea made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 12 points in 11 minutes.

Assist numbers: Smith tallied nine assists in the half.

Key stat: Dayton made 1 of 9 3-pointers in the first nine minutes and then made 6 of 8 the rest of the half.

Big run: Dayton outscored Richmond 12-0 to turn a 12-11 deficit into a 23-12 lead at the 5:51 mark.