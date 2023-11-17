Dayton falls at Louisville in first round of NCAA soccer tournament

A goal in the 64th minute lifted Louisville to a 4-3 victory against the Dayton Flyers in the first round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday.

Logan Brown, Casper Svendby and Kenji Mboma Dem scored in the first 20 minutes as Dayton built a 3-2 lead.

“We played so well tonight and it was our fourth away game in a row,” Dayton coach Dennis Currier said in a story on DaytonFlyers.com. “They gave it everything they had to come back and then get the lead. I just think we ran a little short on some energy in the second half, but they still battled, even hitting the post right there in the last two minutes. You know what this team has been doing, the fight, the battle, I know they represented the university extremely well tonight and fought all the way to the end. It was just a great season and incredible comeback from a lot of adversity. To finish on this note in the NCAA tournament and fighting all the way to the end, it was a great job and I’m really proud of the team.”

Brandon McManus scored the winning goal for Louisville.

Dayton, which made its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015, finished the season 8-7-6. Louisville (12-5-3) will play at West Virginia in the second round Sunday.