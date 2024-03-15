Dayton falls flat in final minutes in A-10 quarterfinal loss to Duquesne

Flyers give up 10-0 run at key moment in the game

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The No. 3 seed Dayton Flyers wrote another sad chapter in a tortured Atlantic 10 Conference tournament history, losing 65-57 to No. 6 seed Duquesne on Thursday in the quarterfinals at the Barclays Center.

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: Dayton (24-7) still has never won the A-10 tournament outside UD Arena. It hasn’t won the championship since 2003. It lost its first game for the third time in the last six tournaments.

Upset Thursday: The top four seeds all lost Thursday. The semifinals on Saturday will match No. 9 seed Saint Joseph’s vs. No. 5 seed VCU and No. 7 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 6 Duquesne.

Star of the game: DaRon Holmes II led all scorers with 24 points on 5-of-13 shooting. He scored most of his points at the free-throw line, making 13 of 16.

Stat of the game: Duquesne outscored Dayton 30-18 in the paint.

Turning point: Dayton led 52-48 at the 7:15 mark and was outscored 10-0 over the next three-plus minutes. Dayton missed the front end of two 1-and-1s during that span, missed two 3-pointers and had a turnover.

Duquense outscored Dayton 17-5 in the last seven minutes.

Big shots: Jake DiMichele, Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark III all made 3-pointers in the final 5:06. Dayton missed its last five 3-pointers.

Looking ahead: The Flyers will now fly home and wait for Selection Sunday. They’ll find out where they’re going when the Selection Show airs at 6 p.m. Sunday. All the NCAA tournament experts consider them a lock for the tournament no matter what happened in Brooklyn. Their loss assures the A-10 will two NCAA tournament berths.

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

HALFTIME RECAP

Dayton outscored St. Bonaventure 5-0 in the last 65 seconds of the first half but faced a 30-28 halftime deficit

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key players: Nate Santos led No. 3 seed Dayton with seven points. Jimmy Clark III had seven for No. 7 Duquesne.

Key stat: Duquesne made 11 of 15 2-point field goals, while Dayton made 4 of 13.

Turnover numbers: Duquesne had 11 turnovers to Dayton’s four. Dayton scored 11 points off the Duquesne turnovers.

Slow start: Dayton made 1 of its first 10 shot attempts and trailed 14-4 with 11 minutes, 47 seconds to play.

Turning point: Nate Santos made a 3-pointer at the 11:33 mark to stop a 12-2 Duquesne run.

Big shot: Javon Bennett made a 3-pointer with 29 seconds to play to cut Duquesne’s lead to two. Bennett returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a thumb injury.

Limited star: DaRon Holmes II missed all three of his field-goal attempts and scored his only points at the free-throw line, where he made 3 of 6.

In Other News
1
Three of top four seeds eliminated in A-10 quarterfinals
2
New Bengals tight end on chance to play with Burrow: ‘That is a place I...
3
A-10 tournament: Richmond’s NCAA hopes end with loss to Saint Joseph’s
4
Fort Loramie rallies to reach Division IV state title game
5
Saint Joseph’s records first big upset of 2024 A-10 tournament

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top