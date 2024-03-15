Three of top four seeds eliminated in A-10 quarterfinals

With No. 1 seed Richmond losing 66-61 to No. 9 Saint Joseph’s in the first quarterfinal and No. 4 Massachusetts losing 73-59 to No. 5 Virginia Commonwealth, three of the top-four seeds in the 15-team tournament have been eliminated.

The top remaining seed is No. 3 Dayton, which plays No. 6 Duquesne in the final quarterfinal. The game was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m. With the double-overtime game before it, Dayton and Duquesne will start around 8:20.

Loyola did not score in last six minutes after having 58-47 lead, and the game went to overtime tied at 58-58. Neither team scored in the final minute of regulation.

Loyola had a chance to win the game at the end of the first overtime. In the second overtime, Daryl Banks made three free throws with 12 seconds remaining to give St. Bonaventure a one-point lead. Des Watson, of Loyola Chicago missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Banks led all scorers with 22 points.

Saint Joseph’s will play VCU in the first semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday. St. Bonaventure will play Dayton or Duquesne in the second semifinal at 3:30 p.m.