BreakingNews
Fire destroys Dayton pancake house; No injuries reported

Dayton fans urged to ‘welcome and support’ Ohio State during charity exhibition game

Flyers, Buckeyes raising money for mental health organizations

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The charity exhibition game between the Dayton Flyers and Ohio State at 6 p.m. Sunday at UD Arena will be a typical basketball game in most respects but not all.

Explore» ARCHDEACON: Anthony Grant on loss — ‘You find a way to pick up the broken pieces’

Dayton Athletic Director Neil Sullivan explained the difference in an email to season-ticket holders this week.

“The game itself will be a traditional basketball exhibition game format with players competing hard, but we ask our fans to welcome and support Ohio State players, coaches and fans as partners in a bigger cause instead of rivaled opponents during this game,” Sullivan wrote.

During the game, fans will see videos and public service announcements during about mental health and suicide prevention.

“We recognize that can be a difficult topic,” Sullivan wrote. “Our media and game timeouts will be used for special programing and public service announcements to promote mental health and wellness. We will recognize champions of adolescent and young adult mental health and suicide prevention and promote various organizations. You will notice different programming throughout the game that demonstrates a spirit of purpose and partnership surrounding mental health awareness.”

The game is the final part of a series of events honoring Dayton coach Anthony Grant’s late daughter Jay. A mental health resource fair will be held at UD Arena from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. Fans can meet UD’s men’s basketball players and visit exhibits to learn about local organizations that support mental health.

There will also be a Town Hall event featuring multiple speakers. The program will focus “on the mental health needs of adolescents and young adults,” according to UD.

All net ticket proceeds from the game and the events preceding it will benefit the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Ohio and other local organizations.

In Other News
1
Bengals Callahan: Offense has too much talent ‘to not play to our...
2
2024 recruit from Florida puts Dayton in final five
3
Kyle McCord describes going from Penn State recruit to Ohio State...
4
State tennis a milestone for Butler’s Natalie Schoenherr
5
Wright State women’s basketball: Raiders expect better than poll...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top