Dayton finds new opponent after UMass game postponed

The Dayton Flyers will play Virginia Commonwealth on Tuesday at UD Arena instead of playing Massachusetts on the road.
The game time and television broadcast station for Tuesday has yet to be determined. The schedule change was announced Sunday, and for now, the regular-season finale against VCU scheduled for March 3 at UD Arena remains on the schedule.
The switch came about because UMass paused all athletic activities for a minimum of 14 days, a period starting Sunday, because of a COVID-19 surge on campus.
Dayton (11-5, 7-4) was scheduled to play the Minutemen (7-4, 6-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. UMass won 75-63 at Rhode Island on Saturday. A 14-day pause means UMass will have to postpone games against four of the top seven teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference: Dayton; Virginia Commonwealth; Saint Bonaventure; and Duquesne.
“It will only be lifted when public health conditions improve substantially,” UMass announced.
The UMass game against VCU was a replacement for another postponed game: VCU against Richmond. And it’s the second UMass-VCU game postponed because the original matchup was scheduled for Jan. 27.
Dayton will now play VCU (13-4 6-2) for the second time. The Rams beat the Flyers 66-43 on Jan. 23 in Richmond, Va. VCU is in second place in the Atlantic 10 Conference, one half game behind St. Bonaventure (9-2, 7-2).
The Rams were scheduled to play Davidson at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Richmond, but Davidson (10-5, 6-2) paused all team activities Jan. 27 and now has postponed its last three games. VCU also had to postpone a game Sunday because of Duquesne’s COVID-19 issues.
This is the second straight schedule change for Dayton. The A-10 found Dayton a new game last week when Richmond paused basketball activities, sending George Mason to UD Arena to take Richmond’s place. The Flyers beat George Mason 74-64, the same score they won by Jan. 2.
There are a number of other teams in the A-10 battling COVID-19 issues. Here’s the latest:
• Since playing Dayton on Jan. 17, George Washington (3-9, 2-3) has postponed six games and isn’t scheduled to play again until Feb. 13.
• Richmond (10-4, 4-2) hasn’t played since Jan. 16 and has postponed five games. It’s scheduled to return Feb. 17 at home against VCU.