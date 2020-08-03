Dayton Flyers: A-10 announces women’s basketball pairings

Dayton finished 25-8 overall last season and won the A-10 tournament on March 8 at UD Arena. The conference tournament will be played in Richmond, Va., in 2021.

Alumni news: Former Dayton guard Trey Landers will start his professional basketball career in Europe.

Ratiopharm Ulm, which plays in Basketball Bundesliga, the top league in Germany, announced Monday it signed Landers to a two-year contract.

Ulm is located in southern Germany, 87 miles west of Munich.

The Wayne High School graduate Landers finished his career with 946 points. He started last season for the Dayton team that finished 29-2, setting a school record for victories in a season and tying the school record for 20 straight victories.

• Former Dayton forward Devin Oliver will move from France to Turkey in his seventh season of professional basketball. He signed Monday with Buyukcekmece, which is located in a suburb of Istanbul.

Recruiting news: Kaleb Washington, a top-100 recruit in the 2021 class, announced a scholarship offer from Dayton last week.

Washington was the second four-star recruit Dayton has offered a scholarship to this week.

Duncan Powell, a 6-foot-7 forward who ranks 85th in the 2021 class, announced an offer Monday.

Washington is a 6-8 guard/forward from Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Ga. He ranks 100th in the 2021 class, according to ESPN, and 120th, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

Powell, a 6-foot-7 forward, is from DeSoto, Texas. He originally committed to Arkansas in September 2019 but reopened his recruitment in April while saying he would still consider Arkansas.