Dayton Flyers: A closer look at recruiting during Anthony Grant’s tenure

Holmes is the 14th player to commit to Dayton during the Grant era. Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of those players.

8: Dayton has added players from eight different states during Grant’s tenure.

• New York (4): Obi Toppin (Ossining/Brooklyn); Frankie Policelli (New Hartford); Koby Brea (Bronx); and Smith (Bronx).

• Ohio (3): Dwayne Cohill (Cleveland); Ibi Watson (Pickerington) and Lukas Frazier (Painesville).

• Florida (2): Zimi Nwokeji (Tallahassee) and Weaver (Cocoa)

• Tennessee (1): Jalen Crutcher (Memphis).

• Georgia (1): Rodney Chatman (Lithonia).

• West Virginia (1): Chase Johnson (Ripley).

• Maryland (1): R.J. Blakney (Baltimore).

• Arizona (1): Holmes is attending Montverde Academy near Orlando, Fla., as a senior, but his family lives in Phoenix, where he was from the seventh grade until this year. Prior to living in Phoenix, the family lived in Nashville.

5: Dayton has added five transfers from Division I programs: Watson (Michigan); Chatman (Chattanooga); Tshimanga (Nebraska); Johnson (Florida); and Weaver (Southern California).

3: Dayton has added three players from other countries: Matos (Dominican Republic); Tshimanga (Canada); and Moulaye Sissoko (Mali).

2: Dayton has added three top-100 recruits, two whom were transfers, in the last four years. Half of the 16 players were three-star recruits, according to 247Sports.com composite rankings. Take these rankings for what they’re worth. They’re fun to follow, but by no means do they define any of the players. The fact that Toppin, the consensus national player of the year in 2020, wasn’t ranked by any recruiting website is good proof of that.

Nevertheless, here’s how the players ranked:

• Four stars (3): Holmes (No. 39, 2021 class); Weaver (No. 45, 2018); Johnson (No. 85, 2017); Cohill (No. 136, 2018).

• Three stars (8): Tshimanga (No. 161, 2016); Smith (No. 197, 2021); Watson (No. 239, 2016); Nwokeji (No. 216, 2019); Policelli (No. 298, 2018); Crutcher (No. 328, 2017); Sissoko (No. 361, 2019); Blakney (No. 408, 2020).

• Two stars (1): Frazier (No. 480, 2020 class).

• Unranked (4): Toppin (2017); Matos (2016); Chatman (2016); and Brea (2020).

2: Two players recruited and signed by Grant and his staff have transferred from the program: Policelli (Stony Brook) and Matos (Charlotte).

That number doesn’t include players recruited during the Archie Miller era who left the program: Xeyrius Williams (Akron); John Crosby (Delaware State); Jordan Davis (Middle Tennessee); Jordan Pierce (Odessa/Middle Tennessee State); and Kostas Antetokounmpo and Matej Svoboda, who both left to pursue professional opportunities.

1: Matos is the only player to commit to Dayton from a junior college since 2017.