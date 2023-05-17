X

Dayton Flyers add assistant to women’s basketball staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
30 minutes ago

Dayton women’s basketball coach Tamika Williams-Jeter has added Darryl Hudson to her staff.

Hudson joins UD as an assistant coach after three seasons on the staff at Nebraska-Omaha.

ExploreFlyers pick up second recruit of class

“I am super excited to be a part of Flyer nation,” Hudson said in a news release. “The opportunity to learn, assist, and grow under coach Williams-Jeter is something words can’t explain. Her knowledge, basketball obsession, and the joy with which she speaks about her players, staff, and the Dayton community is extremely motivating.

“I’m super thankful and ready to work with coach Williams-Jeter and staff. Go Flyers!”

The Mavericks made the Summit League Championship game twice in his three years in Omaha.

Hudson is a Belleville, Mich., native who was a 1,000-point scorer at Howard University.

He played professionally in Europe and New Zealand before getting into coaching via AAU.

Prior to working at Omaha, Hudson was an assistant at Jackson State for two years as the Tigers went 30-2, and he worked at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

In Other News
1
Prospect update: How Cincinnati Reds first-round picks of the decade...
2
Wright State basketball: Tanner Holden transfers back to Raiders from...
3
McCoy: Williamson shines in major-league debut, Reds top Rockies
4
Dragons no-hit for 1st time since 2014
5
Burrow: Contract talks focused on what’s best for him and team

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top