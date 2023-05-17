Dayton Flyers add assistant to women’s basketball staff

Dayton women’s basketball coach Tamika Williams-Jeter has added Darryl Hudson to her staff.
Hudson joins UD as an assistant coach after three seasons on the staff at Nebraska-Omaha.
“I am super excited to be a part of Flyer nation,” Hudson said in a news release. “The opportunity to learn, assist, and grow under coach Williams-Jeter is something words can’t explain. Her knowledge, basketball obsession, and the joy with which she speaks about her players, staff, and the Dayton community is extremely motivating.
“I’m super thankful and ready to work with coach Williams-Jeter and staff. Go Flyers!”
The Mavericks made the Summit League Championship game twice in his three years in Omaha.
Hudson is a Belleville, Mich., native who was a 1,000-point scorer at Howard University.
He played professionally in Europe and New Zealand before getting into coaching via AAU.
Prior to working at Omaha, Hudson was an assistant at Jackson State for two years as the Tigers went 30-2, and he worked at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.
