Dayton Flyers add assistant to women’s basketball staff

Hudson joins UD as an assistant coach after three seasons on the staff at Nebraska-Omaha.

Explore Flyers pick up second recruit of class

“I am super excited to be a part of Flyer nation,” Hudson said in a news release. “The opportunity to learn, assist, and grow under coach Williams-Jeter is something words can’t explain. Her knowledge, basketball obsession, and the joy with which she speaks about her players, staff, and the Dayton community is extremely motivating.