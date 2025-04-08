Dayton Flyers all-time scoring list: Now updated through 2024-25 season

My favorite part of the Dayton Flyers media guide, which is now a digital-only document, is the all-time scoring list. Every year, one or two players climb the list. In most years, someone joins the 1,000-point club, though the number of players hitting that mark will likely decline as fewer players spend four years in Dayton during the age of the transfer portal.

Every time, a player moves up the list, it gives me a reason to mention the names of the players he passed or the players just ahead of them. How many times have I typed Sean Finn’s name over the years for just that reason? He scored 1,003 points. He’s the closest to the dividing line between the 1,000-point scorers and everyone else.