Dayton Flyers Basketball: UD could play Cincinnati next season, per report

Dayton won the first meeting 32-6 on Jan. 31, 1907, and the next two by scores of 49-18 in 1911 and 26-25 in 1925 before Cincinnati ran off a 10-game winning streak.

Dayton has an all-time record of 34-67 in the Queen City, including a 3-11 mark at Heritage Bank Center, which has previously been known as the Riverfront Coliseum, Firstar Center and U.S. Bank Arena since it opened in the 1970s.

It was also the site of the last meeting between the Flyers and Bearcats, a 68-34 Cincinnati victory on Nov. 27, 2010.

Dayton’s most recent win in the series came earlier the same year, an 81-66 decision on UC’s home floor at Fifth Third Arena on March 22 in the NIT.

The Flyers and Bearcats played regularly from the 1930s to the early 2000s but have only played four times since 2005.