Dayton Flyers: NCAA extends agreement with school to host First Four

The University of Dayton Arena will host the NCAA Tournament First Four through at least 2026.
The NCAA made that announcement Wednesday as it unveiled numerous host sites for 86 of its 90 sports in all divisions.
UD has played host to the First Four since it began in 2011.
Prior to that, the opening-round game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, or play-in game, was played at UD Arena every season from 2001-10.
UD Arena has hosted 125 NCAA Tournament games, by far the most of any venue.
Next is Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., and the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with 83 and 81, respectively.
The university sought a 10-year First Four commitment from the NCAA in 2013, but so far the organization has continued to extend the agreement in smaller increments.
The last time it was extended was 2017 when UD was awarded the First Four through 2022.